The EVP, Gen Counsel and Secretary of Brown Forman A (BF.A) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Gen Counsel and Secretary of Brown Forman A (BF.A), Matthew Hamel, bought shares of BF.A for $84.18K.

Following Matthew Hamel’s last BF.A Buy transaction on September 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 14.4%. This recent transaction increases Matthew Hamel’s holding in the company by 2.09% to a total of $9.72 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $75.16 and a one-year low of $41.03. Currently, Brown Forman A has an average volume of 35.63K. BF.A’s market cap is $34.8 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.20.

The insider sentiment on Brown Forman A has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brown-Forman Corp. engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The firm offers whiskey, scotch, tequila, vodka, liquer, and wine. Its brands include Jack Daniel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Early Times, Canadian Mist, Coopers’ Craft, Slane Irish, Finlandia, Korbel, El Jimador, Sonoma Cutrer, and Chambord. The company was founded by George Garvin Brown III in 1870 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.