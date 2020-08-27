The EVP, GC & Sec of ACI Worldwide is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, GC & Sec of ACI Worldwide (ACIW), Dennis Byrnes, exercised options to sell 48,285 ACIW shares at $8.87 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.45M.

Following Dennis Byrnes’ last ACIW Sell transaction on May 04, 2015, the stock climbed by 7.0%.

Based on ACI Worldwide’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $300 million and quarterly net profit of $14.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $298 million and had a net profit of $5.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.37 and a one-year low of $20.03. ACIW’s market cap is $3.49 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.20.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.83, reflecting a -16.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on ACI Worldwide has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand.. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.