The EVP & GC of Xcel Energy (XEL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & GC of Xcel Energy (XEL), Scott Wilensky, sold shares of XEL for $1.98M.

Following Scott Wilensky’s last XEL Sell transaction on August 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.9%. In addition to Scott Wilensky, 3 other XEL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $72.14 and a one-year low of $54.46. XEL’s market cap is $36.31B and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.26.

The insider sentiment on Xcel Energy has been negative according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Xcel Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others.