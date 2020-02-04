The EVP & GC of Western Alliance (WAL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & GC of Western Alliance (WAL), Randall Theisen, bought shares of WAL for $1,579.

Following Randall Theisen’s last WAL Buy transaction on March 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 12.6%. This is Theisen’s first Buy trade following 11 Sell transactions.

Based on Western Alliance’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $328 million and quarterly net profit of $128 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $292 million and had a net profit of $119 million. The company has a one-year high of $58.94 and a one-year low of $38.55. Currently, Western Alliance has an average volume of 693.10K.

Starting in February 2019, WAL received 35 Buy ratings in a row. Six different firms, including Citigroup and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.44M worth of WAL shares and purchased $1,579 worth of WAL shares. The insider sentiment on Western Alliance has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services for businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Homeowners Association (HOA) Services; Hotel Franchise Finance (HFF); Public & Nonprofit Finance; Technology and Innovation; Other NBL (National Business Lines); and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.