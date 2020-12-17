The EVP & GC of Tenet Healthcare is Exercising Options

On December 15 it was reported that the EVP & GC of Tenet Healthcare (THC), Audrey Andrews, exercised options to sell 80,758 THC shares at $18.99 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.32M.

Following Audrey Andrews’ last THC Sell transaction on November 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.9%. In addition to Audrey Andrews, one other THC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $42.78 and a one-year low of $10.00. THC’s market cap is $4.33 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -117.10.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.36, reflecting a 2.5% upside.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, it owns and facilitates acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices. The Ambulatory Care segment includes operations of USPI joint venture and the company’s nine Aspen facilities in the United Kingdom. The Conifer segment offers healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management and value-based care solutions to healthcare systems, as well as individual hospitals, physician practices, self-insured organizations, health plans, and other entities. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.