The EVP & GC of Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & GC of Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), Michael Rowles, bought shares of LYV for $99.56K.

This is Rowles’ first Buy trade following 9 Sell transactions. In addition to Michael Rowles, 3 other LYV executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Live Nation Entertainment’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.89 billion and GAAP net loss of $185 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.6 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $171 million. The company has a one-year high of $76.60 and a one-year low of $31.80.

Starting in November 2019, LYV received 8 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Cowen & Co. and Guggenheim, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.16M worth of LYV shares and purchased $1.21M worth of LYV shares. The insider sentiment on Live Nation Entertainment has been negative according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is an entertainment company, which engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing.