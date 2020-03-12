The EVP & GC of First Busey (BUSE) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP & GC of First Busey (BUSE), John Joseph Powers, bought shares of BUSE for $10.44K.

In addition to John Joseph Powers, 12 other BUSE executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on First Busey’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $120 million and quarterly net profit of $28.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.15 million and had a net profit of $25.29 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.00 and a one-year low of $14.46. BUSE’s market cap is $985M and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.66.

The insider sentiment on First Busey has been positive according to 132 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its branch networks.