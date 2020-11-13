The EVP & GC of EW Scripps (SSP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & GC of EW Scripps (SSP), William Appleton, sold shares of SSP for $240.6K.

This is Appleton’s first Sell trade following 8 Buy transactions. Following William Appleton’s last SSP Sell transaction on March 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.1%.

Based on EW Scripps’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $493 million and quarterly net profit of $58.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $331 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.93 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.93 and a one-year low of $5.36. Currently, EW Scripps has an average volume of 345.56K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.33, reflecting a -22.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on EW Scripps has been positive according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The E.W. Scripps Co. engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Others. The Local Media segment is comprised of its local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment is comprised of the operations of its national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, its podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands. The company was founded by Edward Willis Scripps in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

