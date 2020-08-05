The EVP & GC of Eversource Energy (ES) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP & GC of Eversource Energy (ES), Gregory Butler, sold shares of ES for $499.6K.

Following Gregory Butler’s last ES Sell transaction on August 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 14.8%.

Based on Eversource Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.95 billion and quarterly net profit of $252 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.88 billion and had a net profit of $31.45 million. The company has a one-year high of $99.42 and a one-year low of $60.69. ES’s market cap is $30.92 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.70.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.50, reflecting a 1.0% upside.

