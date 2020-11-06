The EVP & GC of Eagle Materials is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP & GC of Eagle Materials (EXP), James Graass, exercised options to sell 7,000 EXP shares at $67.21 a share, for a total transaction value of $645.5K.

Following James Graass’ last EXP Sell transaction on August 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.5%.

Based on Eagle Materials’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $428 million and quarterly net profit of $96.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $401 million and had a net profit of $71.79 million. The company has a one-year high of $94.99 and a one-year low of $41.83. Currently, Eagle Materials has an average volume of 318.81K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $102.00, reflecting a -11.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Eagle Materials has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Eagle Materials, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement. The Concrete and Aggregates segment involves mixing cement, sand, gravel, or crushed stone and water to form concrete, which is then sold and distributed to construction contractors. The Gypsum Wallboard segment mines and extracts natural gypsum rock, which is used in the manufacture of gypsum wallboard. The Recycled Paperboard segment processes paper fiber, water, and paper chemicals to form recycled paperboards, then sell them to gypsum wallboard manufacturers. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment produces frac sand used in oil and natural gas exploration, and provides transloading and storage for well servicing companies. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.