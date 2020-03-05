The EVP & GC of Digital Realty is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP & GC of Digital Realty (DLR), Joshua Mills, exercised options to sell 10,000 DLR shares for a total transaction value of $1.22M.

Following Joshua Mills’ last DLR Sell transaction on January 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.5%. In addition to Joshua Mills, 5 other DLR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $138.46 and a one-year low of $110.84. DLR’s market cap is $28.22B and the company has a P/E ratio of 57.43.

The insider sentiment on Digital Realty has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Joshua Mills' trades have generated a -5.3% average return based on past transactions.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. The company was founded on March 9, 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

