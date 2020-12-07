The EVP & GC of Diamondrock (DRH) is Selling Shares

On December 4, the EVP & GC of Diamondrock (DRH), William Tennis, sold shares of DRH for $207.1K.

In addition to William Tennis, 2 other DRH executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $11.79 and a one-year low of $1.96. DRH’s market cap is $1.74 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -31.20.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $5.76, reflecting a 49.3% upside. Four different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Citigroup, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Diamondrock has been positive according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in July 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.