The EVP & GC of Ardelyx (ARDX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & GC of Ardelyx (ARDX), Elizabeth Grammer, bought shares of ARDX for $495.

Following Elizabeth Grammer’s last ARDX Buy transaction on June 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.7%. This is Grammer’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Based on Ardelyx’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.01 million and GAAP net loss of $23.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $85K and had a GAAP net loss of $27.86 million. Currently, Ardelyx has an average volume of 549.00K. The company has a one-year high of $8.49 and a one-year low of $1.86.

Starting in April 2019, ARDX received 10 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Piper Jaffray and Jefferies, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of renal diseases. It focuses on the formulation of programs directed toward treating gastrointestinal and irritable bowel syndrome with constipations.