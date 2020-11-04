The EVP FINANCE of Alaska Air (ALK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP FINANCE of Alaska Air (ALK), Shane Tackett, sold shares of ALK for $95.55K.

The company has a one-year high of $72.22 and a one-year low of $20.02.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.00, reflecting a -22.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Alaska Air has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, Alaska Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries, Inc., engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through three segments: Alaska Mainline, Alaska Regional and Horizon. The Alaska Mainline segment includes flying Boeing 737 jets and all associated revenues and costs. The Alaska Regional segment records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon, SkyWest and PenAir under the respective Capacity Purchase Agreements. The Horizon segment operates turboprop Q400 aircraft. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

