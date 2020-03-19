The EVP Finance & Admin and CFO of S&W Seed Company (SANW) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP Finance & Admin and CFO of S&W Seed Company (SANW), Matthew Szot, bought shares of SANW for $3,580.

In addition to Matthew Szot, 7 other SANW executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Matthew Szot’s holding in the company was increased by 1.72% to a total of $248.6K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, S&W Seed Company has an average volume of 12.62K. The company has a one-year high of $3.13 and a one-year low of $1.75.

Starting in May 2019, SANW received 16 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on S&W Seed Company has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.