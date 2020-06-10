The EVP, Field Development & Emerg of Pioneer Natural (PXD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Field Development & Emerg of Pioneer Natural (PXD), Chris Cheatwood, sold shares of PXD for $809.6K.

In addition to Chris Cheatwood, 7 other PXD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $159.01 and a one-year low of $48.62. PXD’s market cap is $19.18 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.60.

Based on 21 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $106.10, reflecting a 3.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on Pioneer Natural has been positive according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The firm also maintains an office in Midland, Texas and field offices in its area of operation. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

