The EVP ExtAffairs&PresCarolinas of Duke Energy (DUK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP ExtAffairs&PresCarolinas of Duke Energy (DUK), Julia Janson, sold shares of DUK for $614.4K.

In addition to Julia Janson, 13 other DUK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $103.79 and a one-year low of $84.28. DUK’s market cap is $69.63B and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.67.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.91M worth of DUK shares and purchased $20.04M worth of DUK shares. The insider sentiment on Duke Energy has been positive according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables.