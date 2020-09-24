The EVP- Electricty Segment of Ormat Technologies (ORA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP- Electricty Segment of Ormat Technologies (ORA), Zvi Krieger, bought shares of ORA for $167.3K.

Following this transaction Zvi Krieger’s holding in the company was increased by 138.89% to a total of $291.1K. This is Krieger’s first Buy trade following 13 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $87.07 and a one-year low of $53.44. Currently, Ormat Technologies has an average volume of 428.66K. ORA’s market cap is $2.83 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.60.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.67, reflecting a -21.1% downside. Starting in July 2020, ORA received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Ormat Technologies has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Zvi Krieger’s trades have generated a -7.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Products, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants in the United States, and geothermal power plants in other countries. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation and remote power units, and provide services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Other Segment segment offers energy storage, demand response and energy management related services energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.