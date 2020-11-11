The EVP, CTO of Sensata (ST) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CTO of Sensata (ST), Steven Beringhause, sold shares of ST for $1.02M.

In addition to Steven Beringhause, 6 other ST executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $54.37 and a one-year low of $18.25. ST’s market cap is $7.37 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 77.00.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.64, reflecting a -10.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Sensata has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets. The Sensing Solutions designs and manufactures sensors and control products. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, MA.