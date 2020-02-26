The EVP & CTO of Ecolab is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP & CTO of Ecolab (ECL), Larry Berger, exercised options to sell 16,235 ECL shares at $106.59 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.37M.

In addition to Larry Berger, 2 other ECL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ecolab’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.82 billion and quarterly net profit of $430 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.76 billion and had a net profit of $395 million. The company has a one-year high of $211.24 and a one-year low of $167.21. ECL’s market cap is $56.14B and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.53.

The insider sentiment on Ecolab has been negative according to 114 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ecolab, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, life sciences and textile care operating segments.