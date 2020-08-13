The EVP, CSO and CMO of ADMA Biologics (ADMA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CSO and CMO of ADMA Biologics (ADMA), James Mond, bought shares of ADMA for $20.14K.

Following this transaction James Mond’s holding in the company was increased by 11.63% to a total of $201.3K. In addition to James Mond, 3 other ADMA executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on ADMA Biologics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.2 million and GAAP net loss of -$19,245,230. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.56 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.21 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.48 and a one-year low of $1.45.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.50, reflecting a -65.9% downside. Starting in August 2019, ADMA received 22 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Jefferies and Maxim Group, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on ADMA Biologics has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize in human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations. The Plasma Collection Center consists of source plasma collection facilities. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative overhead expenses. The company was founded by Adam S. Grossman and Jerrold B. Grossman on June 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.