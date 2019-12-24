The EVP & CRO of Malvern Federal Bancorp (MLVF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CRO of Malvern Federal Bancorp (MLVF), Woolworth William III, sold shares of MLVF for $17.25K.

Following Woolworth William III’s last MLVF Sell transaction on April 04, 2016, the stock climbed by 7.0%. This is III’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Based on Malvern Federal Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.24 million and quarterly net profit of $2.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.05 million and had a net profit of $2.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.75 and a one-year low of $18.03. MLVF’s market cap is $179.1M and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.94.

Woolworth William III's trades have generated a 23.6% average return based on past transactions.

