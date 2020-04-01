The EVP, Corporate Development and Strategy of Marathon Oil (MRO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Corporate Development and Strategy of Marathon Oil (MRO), Patrick Wagner, bought shares of MRO for $49.65K.

Following this transaction Patrick Wagner’s holding in the company was increased by 7.2% to a total of $723.5K. In addition to Patrick Wagner, 3 other MRO executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.94 and a one-year low of $3.16. Currently, Marathon Oil has an average volume of 45.65M. MRO’s market cap is $2.58 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.00.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $8.67, reflecting a -60.1% downside. Four different firms, including Stifel Nicolaus and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Marathon Oil has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.