The EVP, Corp Dev & Strategy of Crown Castle (CCI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Corp Dev & Strategy of Crown Castle (CCI), Philip Kelley, sold shares of CCI for $2.62M.

Following Philip Kelley’s last CCI Sell transaction on November 08, 2017, the stock climbed by 54.6%. In addition to Philip Kelley, one other CCI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Crown Castle’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.42 billion and quarterly net profit of $185 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.41 billion and had a net profit of $193 million. The company has a one-year high of $168.75 and a one-year low of $114.18. CCI’s market cap is $66.13 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 90.40.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.56, reflecting a -4.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Crown Castle has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.