The EVP & COO of US Silica Holdings (SLCA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & COO of US Silica Holdings (SLCA), Michael L. Winkler, bought shares of SLCA for $50K.

Following this transaction Michael L. Winkler’s holding in the company was increased by 22.3% to a total of $285.2K. In addition to Michael L. Winkler, one other SLCA executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $18.72 and a one-year low of $0.79.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through Oil and Gas Proppants; and Industrial and Specialty Products segments.