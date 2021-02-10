The EVP & COO of Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & COO of Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), Samantha Marnick, bought shares of SPR for $44.56K.

This is Marnick’s first Buy trade following 6 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Samantha Marnick’s holding in the company was increased by 1.57% to a total of $2.88 million.

The company has a one-year high of $70.31 and a one-year low of $13.69. Currently, Spirit AeroSystems has an average volume of 941.92K. SPR’s market cap is $4.18 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -8.20.

10 different firms, including Barclays and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00, reflecting a -11.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Spirit AeroSystems has been positive according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates its business through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts or pylons, nacelles, and related engine components. The Wing Systems segment includes the development, production, and market of wings, wing components, and other miscellaneous structural parts to primarily aircraft original equipment manufacturer, related spares, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded on February 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.