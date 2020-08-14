The EVP & COO of Olin (OLN) is Buying Shares

On August 12, the EVP & COO of Olin (OLN), VARILEK JAMES, bought shares of OLN for $55.25K.

Following this transaction VARILEK JAMES A’s holding in the company was increased by 11.7% to a total of $550.7K. In addition to VARILEK JAMES, 2 other OLN executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $19.82 and a one-year low of $8.76.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $13.33, reflecting a -13.1% downside. Three different firms, including Alembic Global and Stifel Nicolaus, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Olin has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. . The Epoxy segment produces and sells epoxy materials, which includes allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins and downstream products such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company was founded by Franklin W. Olin in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.