The EVP, COO of Meritage (MTH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, COO of Meritage (MTH), Phillippe Lord, sold shares of MTH for $108.5K.

Following Phillippe Lord’s last MTH Sell transaction on April 29, 2019, the stock climbed by 20.5%. In addition to Phillippe Lord, 3 other MTH executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Meritage’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion and quarterly net profit of $104 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.01 billion and had a net profit of $75.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $76.83 and a one-year low of $40.99. Currently, Meritage has an average volume of 588.58K.

The insider sentiment on Meritage has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses.