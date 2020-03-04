The EVP & COO of Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & COO of Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), Philippe Krakowsky, sold shares of IPG for $2.88M.

In addition to Philippe Krakowsky, 5 other IPG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Interpublic Group of Companies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.9 billion and quarterly net profit of $329 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.86 billion and had a net profit of $326 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.20 and a one-year low of $19.56. IPG’s market cap is $8.23B and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.69.

The insider sentiment on Interpublic Group of Companies has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.