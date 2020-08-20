The EVP & COO of DR Horton (DHI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & COO of DR Horton (DHI), Michael J. Murray, bought shares of DHI for $914.7K.

This recent transaction increases Michael J. Murray’s holding in the company by 53.36% to a total of $11.07 million. Following Michael J. Murray’s last DHI Buy transaction on March 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 35.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on DR Horton’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.39 billion and quarterly net profit of $631 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.91 billion and had a net profit of $475 million. The company has a one-year high of $74.34 and a one-year low of $25.51. DHI’s market cap is $26.92 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.30.

12 different firms, including Barclays and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.33, reflecting a 1.3% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.28M worth of DHI shares and purchased $914.7K worth of DHI shares. The insider sentiment on DR Horton has been neutral according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a national homebuilder that engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets. The company was founded by Donald Ray Horton in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.