The EVP & COO of Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & COO of Commercial Metals Company (CMC), Tracy Porter, sold shares of CMC for $1.05M.

Following Tracy Porter’s last CMC Sell transaction on April 21, 2016, the stock climbed by 4.0%.

The company has a one-year high of $24.04 and a one-year low of $10.76. CMC’s market cap is $2.43 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.10.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.40, reflecting a -8.3% downside.

Commercial Metals Co. engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment manufactures finished long steel products including reinforcing bar, merchant bar, light structural and other special sections as well as semi-finished billets for re-rolling and forging applications. The Americas Fabrication segment includes rebar fabrication operations, fence post manufacturing facilities, construction-related product facilities and facilities that heat-treat steel to strengthen and provide flexibility. The International Mill segment manufactures rebar, merchant bar and wire rod as well as semi-finished billets. The company was founded by Moses Feldman in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.