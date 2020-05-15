The EVP & COO of Casual Dining of Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & COO of Casual Dining of Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN), Gregg Scarlett, bought shares of BLMN for $251.2K.

This recent transaction increases Gregg Scarlett’s holding in the company by 54.43% to a total of $788K.

The company has a one-year high of $24.29 and a one-year low of $4.54. BLMN’s market cap is $802 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.20. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.96.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.55, reflecting a -31.1% downside. Five different firms, including Barclays and Guggenheim, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.