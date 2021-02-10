The EVP & COO of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & COO of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), Scott Sheldon, sold shares of ALGT for $3.17M.

Following Scott Sheldon’s last ALGT Sell transaction on May 15, 2018, the stock climbed by 59.5%. In addition to Scott Sheldon, 3 other ALGT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $221.25 and a one-year low of $60.06. ALGT’s market cap is $3.47 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -18.40. Currently, Allegiant Travel Company has an average volume of 106.79K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ALGT with a $214.00 price target. Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $225.83, reflecting a -6.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Allegiant Travel Company has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Allegiant Travel Co. engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products and fixed fee contract air transportation. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.