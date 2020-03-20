The EVP & COO of AES (AES) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP & COO of AES (AES), Santos Bernerd Da, bought shares of AES for $38.53K.

In addition to Santos Bernerd Da, 5 other AES executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Santos Bernerd Da’s holding in the company by 1.95% to a total of $2.31 million.

The company has a one-year high of $21.23 and a one-year low of $8.11. AES’s market cap is $7.31B and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.30.

The insider sentiment on AES has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU, and Corporate and Other.