The EVP, COO and CFO of PVH is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, COO and CFO of PVH (PVH), Michael Shaffer, exercised options to sell 23,325 PVH shares at $100.88 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.52M.

The company has a one-year high of $108.84 and a one-year low of $28.40. Currently, PVH has an average volume of 719.75K. PVH’s market cap is $7.73 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.50.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.31, reflecting a 8.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on PVH has been negative according to 75 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. The Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segment operates in North America; and Europe, Asia, and Brazil respectively. It sells its products under the brand names CALVIN KLEIN 205 W39 NYC, CK Calvin Klein, and CALVIN KLEIN. The Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segment wholesales in North America; and Europe and China respectively. It consists of Tommy Hilfiger, Hilfiger Denim, Hilfiger Collection, and Tommy Hilfiger Tailored brands. The Heritage Brands Wholesale segment markets its products to department, chain, and specialty stores, digital commerce sites operated by select wholesale partners and pure play digital commerce retailers in North America. The Heritage Brands Retail segment manages retail stores, primarily located in outlet centers throughout the United States and Canada. PVH was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, NY.