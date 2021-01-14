The EVP-Construction of Pricesmart (PSMT) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP-Construction of Pricesmart (PSMT), Brud Drachman, sold shares of PSMT for $282.9K.

Following Brud Drachman’s last PSMT Sell transaction on February 15, 2017, the stock climbed by 11.3%. In addition to Brud Drachman, 5 other PSMT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Pricesmart’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $877 million and quarterly net profit of $27.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $812 million and had a net profit of $19.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $102.53 and a one-year low of $41.15. Currently, Pricesmart has an average volume of 74.42K.

The insider sentiment on Pricesmart has been negative according to 91 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PriceSmart, Inc. engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices. The Central America Operations segment f covers Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua. The Caribbean Operations segment includes Dominican Republic, Aruba, Barbados, Trinidad, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Jamaica. The company was founded by Sol Price and Robert E. Price in 1994 and is headquartered San Diego, CA.