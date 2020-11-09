The EVP, Commercial of Dorman Products is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP, Commercial of Dorman Products (DORM), Michael Kealey, exercised options to buy 6,091 DORM shares at $41.59 a share, for a total transaction value of $253.3K.

Following this transaction Michael Kealey’s holding in the company was increased by 29.81% to a total of $2.52 million. This is Kealey’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions.

Based on Dorman Products’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $301 million and quarterly net profit of $34.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $254 million and had a net profit of $21.31 million. The company has a one-year high of $97.42 and a one-year low of $44.49. DORM’s market cap is $3.06 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.70.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $366.6K worth of DORM shares and purchased $359.2K worth of DORM shares. The insider sentiment on Dorman Products has been neutral according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michael Kealey's trades have generated a -8.4% average return based on past transactions.

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.