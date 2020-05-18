The EVP Commercial Development of Atlantic Power (AT) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP Commercial Development of Atlantic Power (AT), COFELICE JOSEPH, bought shares of AT for $32.49K.

Following this transaction COFELICE JOSEPH’s holding in the company was increased by 2.04% to a total of $1.67 million. In addition to COFELICE JOSEPH, one other AT executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Atlantic Power has an average volume of 227.62K. The company has a one-year high of $2.67 and a one-year low of $1.70.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.82, reflecting a -32.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Atlantic Power has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. It operates through the following segments: Solid Fuel, Natural Gas, Hydroelectric, and Corporate. Its projects include Allendale, Chambers, Dorchester, Grayling, Morris, North bay, Oxnard, Piedmont, Tunis, and Williams Lake. The company was founded on June 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, MA.