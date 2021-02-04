The EVP, CMO of Norfolk Southern (NSC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CMO of Norfolk Southern (NSC), Alan H. Shaw, sold shares of NSC for $10.3K.

The company has a one-year high of $258.17 and a one-year low of $112.62. NSC’s market cap is $62.08 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.50.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $255.31, reflecting a -3.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Norfolk Southern has been negative according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States. The company transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It offers the extensive intermodal network in the eastern half of the United States and is a transporter of coal, automotive, and industrial products. The company’s services include property leases and sales; wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects; access property; manage private crossings, promote business with signboards, and natural resource management. Norfolk Southern was founded on July 23, 1980 and is headquartered in Norfolk, VA.