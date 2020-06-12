The EVP, CMO of Kansas City Southern (KSU) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CMO of Kansas City Southern (KSU), Michael Naatz, sold shares of KSU for $474.4K.

Following Michael Naatz’s last KSU Sell transaction on May 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 36.7%. In addition to Michael Naatz, 3 other KSU executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Kansas City Southern’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $732 million and quarterly net profit of $152 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $675 million and had a net profit of $103 million. The company has a one-year high of $178.59 and a one-year low of $92.86. Currently, Kansas City Southern has an average volume of 959.63K.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $153.50, reflecting a -1.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Kansas City Southern has been negative according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The company also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network. Kansas City Southern was founded by Arthur E. Stilwell in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.