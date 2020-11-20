The EVP, CMO of Kansas City Southern is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, CMO of Kansas City Southern (KSU), Michael Naatz, exercised options to sell 5,355 KSU shares at $105.63 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.01M.

Following Michael Naatz’s last KSU Sell transaction on June 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 43.8%. In addition to Michael Naatz, 3 other KSU executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $200.00 and a one-year low of $92.86. KSU’s market cap is $17.7 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.20. Currently, Kansas City Southern has an average volume of 149.57K.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $197.08, reflecting a -4.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Kansas City Southern has been negative according to 77 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The company also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network. Kansas City Southern was founded by Arthur E. Stilwell in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

