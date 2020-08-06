The EVP, CMO of CarMax is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, CMO of CarMax (KMX), James Lyski, exercised options to sell 73,235 KMX shares at $63.06 a share, for a total transaction value of $7.28M.

Following James Lyski’s last KMX Sell transaction on June 28, 2018, the stock climbed by 26.9%. In addition to James Lyski, 9 other KMX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $103.18 and a one-year low of $37.59. Currently, CarMax has an average volume of 320.52K. KMX’s market cap is $16.37 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.40.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.11, reflecting a -7.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on CarMax has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CarMax, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) business segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. The CAF segment provides vehicle financing to customers buying retail vehicles. The company was founded by Richard L. Sharp and William Austin Ligon in September 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.