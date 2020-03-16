The EVP & CMO of Atlas Air (AAWW) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP & CMO of Atlas Air (AAWW), Michael Steen, bought shares of AAWW for $526.5K.

Following this transaction Michael Steen’s holding in the company was increased by 25.5% to a total of $2.79 million. In addition to Michael Steen, one other AAWW executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $51.99 and a one-year low of $14.97. Currently, Atlas Air has an average volume of 636.19K.

The insider sentiment on Atlas Air has been positive according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers.