The EVP, CLO & Secretary of Navient (NAVI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CLO & Secretary of Navient (NAVI), Mark Heleen, bought shares of NAVI for $49.08K.

Following this transaction Mark Heleen’s holding in the company was increased by 2.5% to a total of $2.15 million.

The company has a one-year high of $15.67 and a one-year low of $4.08. NAVI’s market cap is $1.4 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.70.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.90, reflecting a -37.9% downside. Four different firms, including Barclays and Stephens, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, Business Services, and Other. The FFELP Loans segment acquires FFELP loan portfolios which are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies. The Private Education Loans segment acquires, finances, and services private education and private education refinance loans through Earnest. The Business Services segment includes business processing services related to servicing, asset recovery, and other business processing activities. The Other segment consists of repurchase of debt, corporate liquidity portfolio, unallocated overhead, restructuring and other reorganization expenses, regulatory-related costs, and the deferred tax asset re-measurement loss. The company was founded on November 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.