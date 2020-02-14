The EVP, CLO & Secretary of Cerner (CERN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CLO & Secretary of Cerner (CERN), Randy Sims, bought shares of CERN for $3.5M.

Following Randy Sims’ last CERN Buy transaction on June 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.8%. In addition to Randy Sims, 3 other CERN executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Cerner’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion and quarterly net profit of $154 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.37 billion and had a net profit of $131 million. The company has a one-year high of $80.90 and a one-year low of $54.22. CERN’s market cap is $23.86B and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.44.

Eight different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $31.2M worth of CERN shares and purchased $3.5M worth of CERN shares. The insider sentiment on Cerner has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation & training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States. The International segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures linked to business activity in Aruba, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, India, Ireland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. The company was founded by Neal L. Patterson, Clifford W. Illig and Paul N. Gorup in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, MO.