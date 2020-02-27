The EVP, CLO & Corp. Secretary of Ryder System (R) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CLO & Corp. Secretary of Ryder System (R), Robert Fatovic, bought shares of R for $97.7K.

Following this transaction Robert Fatovic’s holding in the company was increased by 4.99% to a total of $1.96 million. In addition to Robert Fatovic, 3 other R executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Ryder System’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.28 billion and GAAP net loss of $53.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.26 billion and had a net profit of $108 million. The company has a one-year high of $67.65 and a one-year low of $36.90. Currently, Ryder System has an average volume of 879.01K.

Ryder System, Inc. engages in the business of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Dedicated Transportation Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions.