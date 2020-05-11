The EVP & CIO of Perrigo Company (PRGO) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP & CIO of Perrigo Company (PRGO), Farrington Thomas, sold shares of PRGO for $104.3K.

In addition to Farrington Thomas, one other PRGO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Perrigo Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion and GAAP net loss of -$19,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.2 billion and had a net profit of $81.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $63.87 and a one-year low of $40.01. Currently, Perrigo Company has an average volume of 715.98K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00, reflecting a -5.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Perrigo Company has been positive according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Perrigo Co. Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the production of over-the-counter consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Healthcare Americas segment comprises the U.S., Mexico and Canada consumer healthcare business. The Consumer Healthcare International segment includes branded consumer healthcare business primarily in Europe and consumer focused businesses in the U.K., Australia, and Israel. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals refers to the U.S. prescription pharmaceuticals business. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.