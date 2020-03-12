The EVP & CIO of Northern (NTRS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CIO of Northern (NTRS), Robert Browne, sold shares of NTRS for $325.4K.

In addition to Robert Browne, one other NTRS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $110.48 and a one-year low of $69.21. NTRS’s market cap is $15.56B and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.78.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.05M worth of NTRS shares and purchased $249K worth of NTRS shares. The insider sentiment on Northern has been negative according to 131 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.