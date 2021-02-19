The EVP & CIO of HomeStreet is Exercising Options

On February 17 it was reported that the EVP & CIO of HomeStreet (HMST), Darrell Van-Amen, exercised options to sell 9,460 HMST shares at $11.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $397.1K.

Following Darrell Van-Amen’s last HMST Sell transaction on November 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 11.6%. This is Van-Amen’s first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions.

Based on HomeStreet’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $100 million and quarterly net profit of $27.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.44 million and had a net profit of $10.99 million. The company has a one-year high of $42.47 and a one-year low of $18.44. HMST’s market cap is $916 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.90.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.62M worth of HMST shares and purchased $551.8K worth of HMST shares. The insider sentiment on HomeStreet has been neutral according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

HomeStreet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family mortgage loans for sale in the secondary markets. The company was founded on August 17, 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.