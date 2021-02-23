The EVP – Chief Risk Officer of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP – Chief Risk Officer of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), Keith Maio, sold shares of ZION for $102.8K.

Following Keith Maio’s last ZION Sell transaction on February 08, 2021, the stock climbed by 5.0%. In addition to Keith Maio, 7 other ZION executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Zions Bancorporation National Association’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $716 million and quarterly net profit of $284 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $711 million and had a net profit of $183 million. The company has a one-year high of $54.29 and a one-year low of $23.58. ZION’s market cap is $8.76 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.40.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.67, reflecting a -7.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.26M worth of ZION shares and purchased $15.92K worth of ZION shares. The insider sentiment on Zions Bancorporation National Association has been negative according to 90 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Keith Maio's trades have generated a -4.5% average return based on past transactions.

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking. The company was founded in April 1955 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.